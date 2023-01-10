Coach driver Thomas Beresford shared video footage of several impassable roads in the Upper Dales during heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
He rescued a stuck driver on the A684 at Appersett, which was completely under water by 5pm, and confirmed the B6479 through Horton in Ribblesdale – starting point for the Three Peaks Challenge walk – was also hazardous.
Other video clips were taken on the Dent Head to Cowgill Dent route, where a road had become impassable due to a raging torrent of water.
Mr Beresford said: “The last time it rained this much, there was a landslip south of Dent Station (on the Settle to Carlisle line).”