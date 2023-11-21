Flood-ht residents in Catcliffe have received almost £170,000 in grants from Rotherham Council, with more to come.

Rotherham Council has administered funds totalling £167,000, which have been given to 167 households so far.

Households which have not received funds so far because the council does not hold their details will be contacted in the coming days by council staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council said: “I saw with my own eyes the devastation caused by Storm Babet, with homes in Catcliffe particularly hard hit. This funding we hope will provide immediate financial relief to those impacted by hardship that has been caused by flooding.

Flood waters begin to recede in the village of Catcliffe after Storm Babet flooded homes, business and roads on October 23, 2023 in Rotherham. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Over the last three weeks since the storm hit, causing damage to around 180 homes, we have had a fifth of our workforce out in the worst hit areas supporting our residents in the aftermath.

“We have been there supporting our residents through this crisis from the early hours of October 21st and we will continue to support them in the coming weeks and months.”

Storm Babet brought around a month’s worth of rainfall in 18-36 hours in October, and the river Rother in Catcliffe saw the highest river levels ever recorded.