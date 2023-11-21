Yorkshire flooding: Flood-hit residents in Catcliffe receive almost £170,000 in council grants
Rotherham Council has administered funds totalling £167,000, which have been given to 167 households so far.
Households which have not received funds so far because the council does not hold their details will be contacted in the coming days by council staff.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council said: “I saw with my own eyes the devastation caused by Storm Babet, with homes in Catcliffe particularly hard hit. This funding we hope will provide immediate financial relief to those impacted by hardship that has been caused by flooding.
“Over the last three weeks since the storm hit, causing damage to around 180 homes, we have had a fifth of our workforce out in the worst hit areas supporting our residents in the aftermath.
“We have been there supporting our residents through this crisis from the early hours of October 21st and we will continue to support them in the coming weeks and months.”
Storm Babet brought around a month’s worth of rainfall in 18-36 hours in October, and the river Rother in Catcliffe saw the highest river levels ever recorded.
Around 120 properties in Catcliffe were then evacuated by firefighters after the river burst its banks.