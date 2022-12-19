News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire flooding: Videos show swollen rivers and becks as snow melt begins in the Yorkshire Dales

The snow melt in the Yorkshire Dales has already led to rivers and becks bursting their banks.

By Grace Newton
21 minutes ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 11:26am

Snow plough driver Thomas Beresford shared footage of Brunt Acres Road in Hawes, where the nearby Gayle Beck had overflowed onto the road.

The A684 at Appersett is also flooded.

The owners of Nethergill Farm near Skipton also posted a video of the swollen Oughtershaw Beck, near the source of the River Wharfe – warning downstream settlements such as Otley, Ilkley, Leeds and Tadcaster that ‘there’s a lot of water coming your way’.

The upper Dales received up to 12 inches of snow during the recent Arctic snap, and nearly 500 properties near Hawes were without power for a whole day when pylons collapsed under the weight of snowfall.

The flooded Gayle Beck near Hawes
The Gayle Beck's normal appearance
