Snow plough driver Thomas Beresford shared footage of Brunt Acres Road in Hawes, where the nearby Gayle Beck had overflowed onto the road.
The A684 at Appersett is also flooded.
The owners of Nethergill Farm near Skipton also posted a video of the swollen Oughtershaw Beck, near the source of the River Wharfe – warning downstream settlements such as Otley, Ilkley, Leeds and Tadcaster that ‘there’s a lot of water coming your way’.
The upper Dales received up to 12 inches of snow during the recent Arctic snap, and nearly 500 properties near Hawes were without power for a whole day when pylons collapsed under the weight of snowfall.