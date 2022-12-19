The snow melt in the Yorkshire Dales has already led to rivers and becks bursting their banks.

Snow plough driver Thomas Beresford shared footage of Brunt Acres Road in Hawes, where the nearby Gayle Beck had overflowed onto the road.

The A684 at Appersett is also flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owners of Nethergill Farm near Skipton also posted a video of the swollen Oughtershaw Beck, near the source of the River Wharfe – warning downstream settlements such as Otley, Ilkley, Leeds and Tadcaster that ‘there’s a lot of water coming your way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upper Dales received up to 12 inches of snow during the recent Arctic snap, and nearly 500 properties near Hawes were without power for a whole day when pylons collapsed under the weight of snowfall.

The flooded Gayle Beck near Hawes

Advertisement Hide Ad