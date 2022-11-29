A yellow weather warning is in place across Yorkshire due to thick fog.

The Met Office issued the warning in the early hours of the morning and it will run until 11am today (Nov 29). The fog is expected to cause some travel delays this morning.

A statement from The Met Office said: “Areas of fog, dense in places, have developed and will be stubborn to clear through much of this morning. Whilst some fog is likely to persist all day, many places will see this lifting into low cloud or clear by this afternoon.”

The warning covers much of South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire, most of North Yorkshire and a small area of East Yorkshire. The Met Office said there could be delays to bus and train services, which slower journey times are also to be expected. There is a chance some flights could be delayed or cancelled due to the fog.