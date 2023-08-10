The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow heat health warning this week across Yorkshire as temperatures rise.

During the warm season, the UKHSA and the Met Office monitor the weather forecasts and whether episodes of hot weather are identified using predefined evidence-based considerations, a dynamic risk assessment will take place and the appropriate alert will be issued.

The general consensus is that Yorkshire will experience ‘very warm’ temperatures over the next couple of days as temperatures are set to reach a maximum of 28C during the day today (August 10) and drop to a minimum temperature of 16C with a ‘muggy’ atmosphere.

Friday (August 11) is set to be cooler but remains high at a maximum temperature of 24C across Yorkshire.

Youngsters cool off from the intense heat by pleasure boating and swimming in the River Derwent over looking ruins of Kirkham Priory. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

A Yellow alert has been issued for Yorkshire and takes effect between 12pm on August 10 and 9am on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

“Minor impacts are possible across the health and social care sector, including: increased use of health care services by the vulnerable population; increase risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm. But not expected,” the UKHSA said.

“Following a very muggy night, a brief spell of very warm weather is expected on Thursday, with daytime maximum temperatures widely expected into the high 20s. This is to be followed by another widely warm, muggy night.

“Most parts will be cooler on Friday, however East Anglia, Lincolnshire and the far southeast of England are likely to breach thresholds again. There is a little uncertainty over the amount of cloud on Thursday as well as the timing of the arrival of cooler air and fresher winds on Friday which will impact temperatures.

“Air pollution levels are expected to be predominantly low, although light winds may allow isolated pockets of moderate air pollution to develop near busy roads and urban centres.”

Sheffield is expected to reach a temperature of 27C at 5pm today, while Leeds and York will experience a temperature of 26C from 3pm to 7pm and 3pm to 6pm respectively.