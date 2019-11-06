Yorkshire hour-by-hour weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Yorkshire, as heavy downpours are set to hit.

The weather warning is in place for 6am on Thursday (7 November) to 6am on Friday (8 November), covering North, South, East and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said, “Rain, prolonged and occasionally heavy, will affect much of Yorkshire, along with parts of northeast of England and the north Midlands during Thursday.

“The rain will gradually ease overnight and clear away during the early hours of Friday. 20-40 mm of rain is expected over quite a wide area, with 60-80 mm falling in a few locations over high ground, through the period.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for heavy rain

Thursday (7 Nov)

06:00 - Light rain - 6C

07:00 - Light rain - 6C

08:00 - Light rain - 7C

09:00 - Light rain - 7C

10:00 - Light rain - 7C

11:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

12:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

15:00 - Light rain - 8C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

18:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

21:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

22:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

23:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

Friday (8 Nov)

00:00 - Light rain - 7C

03:00 - Heavy rain - 6C

06:00 - Light rain - 6C

09:00 - Cloudy - 6C

What to expect from this yellow weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads