Yorkshire residents react after coldest night of the year so far with freezing fog patches on way

Yorkshire residents have woken up to freezing temperatures following the coldest night of the year so far.

Temperatures reached -4 degrees in places, with the Met Office declaring a chance of 'freezing fog patches' in the region today.

Frozen car

The temperature is not expected to exceed four degrees for the entirety of Tuesday.

Yorkshire residents took to social media to complain about the freezing temperatures.

One said: "It was the coldest morning I can remember for a long time.

"My car is like an ice block!"

Another added: "Should have got myself out of bed 15 minutes earlier today, almost missed work!

"The car was frozen solid, make sure you give yourself some extra time folks."

The Met Office said the weather would be 'dry and chilly' on Tuesday.

The full Met Office forecast for today is: "Cold to start with a widespread frost and some freezing fog patches. Remaining chilly through the day with spells of sunshine, although high cloud may make it hazy at times. Light southeasterly winds, a little stronger along the coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Clear spells for a time this evening before areas of low cloud, mist and some fog form overnight. Not as cold but still with a touch of frost in places. Minimum temperature -1 °C."