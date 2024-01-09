Yorkshire residents urged to 'act now' as flood warnings continue across the county
As many parts of the UK are currently battling snow warnings, with temperatures as low as -9 degrees centigrade in rural Scotland and -6 degrees centigrade in rural Wales, Yorkshire is battling more flood warnings.
The government currently has three flood warnings and seven flood alerts in place across Yorkshire, particularly in the areas around Roam Drain, upper River Hull and the River Derwent.
River levels remain high on the River Derwent following recent rainfall. Flooding is continuing to affect locations near the River Derwent, with low-lying land and properties expected to be most affected, particularly around Buttercrambe Mill. Levels are now falling but are expected to remain high for a few days.
River levels in the upper River Hull catchment remain high following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels. Areas most at risk include the River Hull and tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.
Levels remain very high on Roam Drain following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels. Areas most at risk include properties in Hempholme and around Hunt Hill Farm.
River levels have now peaked but are expected to remain high and flooding of properties will continue for some days.
For the residents impacted by these three flood warnings – a flood warning means when flooding is expected – the government is urging people to “act now”. Actions people should take include:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk situation
Seven flood alerts also remain in place in the following areas:
- Groundwater flooding south of the Humber Estuary
- Gypsey Race and the Wolds
- Lower River Derwent
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Hull Central catchment
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Hull catchment
A flood alert means you need to prepare as flooding is possible.
