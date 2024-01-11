Yorkshire set for frosty weekend as Met Office warns of snow and ice from the Arctic

Yorkshire is set for a frosty weekend as the Met Office warns of snow and ice heading in from the Arctic.

More freezing temperatures are set to move down the UK from the Arctic as the Met Office has warned of an "increasing chance of wintry hazards".

High pressure is bringing colder-than-average weather for the time of year across the country and Yorkshire will feel the effects.

Friday (Jan 12) is when this will turn cold and frosty overnight for the county with temperatures hitting freezing – 0 degrees centigrade.

UK Health Security Agency has issued both yellow and amber cold weather alerts covering Yorkshire.

A cold, bright start is predicted for Yorkshire on Saturday (Jan 13), which is set to turn cloudier later with patchy rain. Whereas, Sunday (Jan 14) onwards is meant to be brighter and much colder, as the Arctic air moves south, with sharp overnight frosts and coastal snow showers.

The county will feel breezy, with significant wind chill after the weekend as temperatures could drop to -3 degrees centigrade on Monday (Jan 15), in Yorkshire, along with a risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country.

Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.

"Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”