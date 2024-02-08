Yorkshire snow latest: Traffic and travel updates as snow hits Leeds, Sheffield, York and Bradford
Widespread snowfall is expected to continue across Yorkshire causing traffic and travel disruptions, school closures and warnings of power cuts.
A number of schools have closed due to “adverse weather" which has been forecasted by the Met Office.
Amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and North Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.
The Met Office said an amber warning means travel delays on roads are likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts are possible; rail and air travel delays are likely, and rural communities stand a “good chance” of being cut off temporarily.
Keane Duncan the Conservative mayoral candidate for North Yorkshire and the current highways lead for North Yorkshire Council crashed his van in the snow.
Schools in Yorkshire have pre-emptively closed due to fears around heavy snow which is forecast to hit Yorkshire today (Feb 8).
In Wakefield, Normanton Newlands Primary School and Highfield School have been closed. Both expect to be open on Friday (Feb 9).
Highfield School is closed as all students are transported to school, meaning “the journey home will be hazardous regardless of how much (snow) will settle.”
Three schools in the Kirklees area have closed due to the amber weather warning; Castle Hill School, Southgate School and Woodley School and College. All three provide special educational need provision to children.
In Halifax, The Crossley Heath School closed at noon, while St Augustine’s Primary School, Savile Park Primary School, All Saints Primary School, Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Holy Trinity Primary School, and Calderdale College are all closed. Withinfields Primary School, in Southowram, also closed for the whole day.
SEND Schools across the Calderdale borough have also decided to close today.
In Sheffield, Rowan School opened to pupils at 10.30am today but has now decided to close to pupils at 1pm. Seven Hills School's 'Bridge and Peaks campus' opened to students at 10.30am today too, instead of its normal time. It advised parents last night. Bents Green School's Ringinglow, Gleadless and Westfield Hub also opened to students at 10.30am.
Pupils at Tapton School were sent home at noon, as has High Storrs School. St Joseph's Primary School in Handsworth is closing at 1pm, and Shooters Grove will close at 1.30pm. Both King Edward VII sites have closed due to the weather.
