Yorkshire snow to make way for rain, mild temperatures and 'act now' flood warnings
The Met Office placed a yellow and amber snow warning across parts of the north and what followed was a blanket of snow across Yorkshire.
Snow landed in York, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and the Moors causing traffic and travel disruptions, school closures and general chaos across the county.
Flights were even diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport due to the weather conditions.
However, going forward Yorkshire residents may be relieved to learn the Met Office does not predict further snow for the county over Saturday (Feb 10) and Sunday (Feb 11).
Saturday is expected to start with early patchy fog or low cloud that will gradually clear.
The day will turn dry with bright or sunny spells, with light winds and temperatures close to average – maximum temperatures will hit around 9 degrees centigrade.
On Sunday (Feb 11), many can expect showers or longer spells of rain that may carry on into the following week.
Following the snow, two flood warnings are in place in Yorkshire due to rising river levels.
Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the Bishop Monkton Beck, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Beckside properties through Bishop Monkton village.
Levels in the upper River Hull catchment are high following recent rainfall and high groundwater levels. Areas most at risk include the River Hull and its tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Burshill, including Roam Drain.
A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:
- move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so
- move family and pets to safety
- move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings
- turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water
- if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now
- keep track of the latest flood risk situation
20 flood alerts are also in place across areas of the county including:
- Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
- Hartlepool to Cowbar
- Holderness Drain
- Humber tributaries
- Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck
- Lower River Derwent
- Lower River Don catchment
- Lower River Nidd catchment
- Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
- Lower River Ure
- North Holderness
- River Dearne catchment
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Hull Central catchment
- River Seven catchment
- River Went catchment
- Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
- Upper River Derwent
- Upper River Hull catchment
- Upper River Ouse
