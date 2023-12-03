All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Yorkshire snow: Urgent yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
By PA Reporter
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT

The weather service said icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

In its warning, the Met Office said: “Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Snow may fall to lower levels for a time tomorrow morning, especially across parts of Wales adding to the risk of ice.”

A goat in the snow in the North York Moors National Park, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England. Picture date: Saturday December 2, 2023. Danny Lawson/PA WireA goat in the snow in the North York Moors National Park, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England. Picture date: Saturday December 2, 2023. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A goat in the snow in the North York Moors National Park, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England. Picture date: Saturday December 2, 2023. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Over 2,500 people are without electricity in Cumbria after power cuts followed heavy snow in the county.

Electricity North West’s list of live power cuts at 10am showed that 2,508 customers were affected across Cumbria, including 256 in Lowick, South Lakeland.

In most cases, the electricity operator estimates that power will be restored at 10pm on Sunday.

In a post on social media, Electricity North West said: “Access is difficult and our teams are using 4x4s to try to reach sections of the damaged network.”

Related topics:Met OfficeEast MidlandsYorkshireWest MidlandsEnglandCumbria