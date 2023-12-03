Yorkshire snow: Urgent yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for ice
The weather service said icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.
In its warning, the Met Office said: “Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.
“Snow may fall to lower levels for a time tomorrow morning, especially across parts of Wales adding to the risk of ice.”
Over 2,500 people are without electricity in Cumbria after power cuts followed heavy snow in the county.
Electricity North West’s list of live power cuts at 10am showed that 2,508 customers were affected across Cumbria, including 256 in Lowick, South Lakeland.
In most cases, the electricity operator estimates that power will be restored at 10pm on Sunday.
In a post on social media, Electricity North West said: “Access is difficult and our teams are using 4x4s to try to reach sections of the damaged network.”