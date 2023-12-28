Yorkshire tornado: Residents awoken in night as tornado rips through Greater Manchester and Yorkshire
The “supercell thunderstorm” woke residents up in the middle of the night and caused power outages in Yorkshire.
Many complained of huge bangs at around 2am on Thursday morning.
The Met Office has now suggested the storm including a tornado on the surface.
Power outages are still affecting some residents on Thursday morning.
The Met Office said: “Last night a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester causing damage.
“We know from our Dopplar radar that it had a strong rotating updraft.
"Whilst we don't yet have surface data to confirm, the presence of these features suggests a tornado at the surface was likely.”
Residents took to social media in shock at the weather.
One said: “The loudest & longest thunder clap that I’ve ever heard at 2.07am in Dent. Must have been this.”
Another added: “Woke me up in Lupton, thought our barn had collapsed.”
