The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and will be live streamed across Yorkshire for those who are unable to attend in person.

A statement published by the Met Office paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on September 8: “We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We join the royal family and the nation in their grief and offer our heartfelt condolences. As a mark of respect the flags at the Met Office will be flown at half-mast.”

Wharfemeadows Park, Otley in the sunny weather. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ahead of the bank holiday, the weather service predicts a cloudy start but generally sunny in Yorkshire on the day of The Queen’s funeral.

A spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post: “[It will be a] sunny start, clouding up a little by mid afternoon but still bright.

“Low probability of showers (less than five per cent) between 7am to 1pm, rising to around 10 per cent by 4pm. Winds generally light and feeling quite warm in the sunshine with highs reaching 15C or 16C.”

However, it is expected to be a lot more cloudy and breezy on the coast of Yorkshire.

“Those on the coast can expect slightly more clouds, stronger breeze and cooler conditions with daytime maximum temperatures two or three degrees C below those inland.”

More specifically, Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, York, Harrogate and Doncaster can expect pure sunshine in the morning of September 19 from 10am with temperatures between 16C and 17C.