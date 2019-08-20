Yorkshire weather forecast: Cloud, showers and sunny spells

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 20 August, with sunshine and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

Today will turn rather cloudy for a time with showers. The Met Office said: “Cloud breaking to allow bright or sunny spells, and further showers developing by afternoon, these may turn heavy, with possible thunder.”

It will be mostly dry by evening, but rather breezy during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

It will be a dry start to the night with some long clear spells and light winds. Cloud will increase around midnight with a few showers, these mainly across the Pennines. Minimum temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Wednesday bright with some sunshine, but showers will turn more widespread for a time, and quite heavy.

“Thickening cloud will bring rain later to all parts later, with freshening winds.” Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 24 August to Monday 2 September said: “There is a lot of uncertainty at this stage for the weekend's weather, but we will probably see the unsettled weather continuing across the far north and northwest, where it will often be wet and windy with a risk of coastal gales.

“For the rest of the UK though it may well be a largely dry and bright weekend. Temperatures will generally be above average across the south, but remaining closer to normal in the north.”