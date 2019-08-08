Yorkshire weather forecast: Heavy rain and thunder set to hit as Met Office issues yellow weather warnings

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 8 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

However, heavy rain and thunder could spoil plans over the next few days as the Met Office issues weather warnings.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

This morning will begin with some patchy low cloud at first, but will otherwise be dry with some sunshine.

“Cloud will build to bring a few isolated showers through the afternoon,” adds the Met Office.

There will also be light winds, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 22C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Showers will die out in the early evening, leaving the first half of the night dry. However, the Met Office explains that “Thickening cloud and outbreaks of heavy rain will spread in after midnight, accompanied by strong easterly winds.” Minimum temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will begin cloudy and breezy, with outbreaks of rain clearing away northwards.

The afternoon will be muggy with spells of sunshine, accompanied by a few heavy showers. Further heavy showers overnight. Maximum temperature of 25C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place on Friday (9 Aug), with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in place on Saturday (10 Aug).

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 12 August to Wednesday 21 August said: “Monday will be another day of showers and sunny spells.

“The showers will again be heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms and blustery winds.

“Further rain, which may be heavy, is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”