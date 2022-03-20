Yorkshire weather forecast: Region to be bathed in glorious sunshine as mercury rises this week

Over the past few days Yorkshire has seen the first rays of spring sunshine - and it's only set to get hotter in the coming week.

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 8:41 am
Updated Sunday, 20th March 2022, 8:44 am

Prepare for sunshine, dry weather, and clear skies for the next week as the mercury climbs to highs of 17 C.

Sunday (March 20) marks the first day of spring, and it will be dry with plenty of sunshine, according to The Met Office - although the maximum temperature will be a relatively cool 9 C.

Monday will be a fine and bright day with highs of 12 C.

Sun seekers should look forward to Tuesday when, according to weather.com, the temperature will hit 17 C in some parts of Yorkshire - although it will remain cooler on the coast.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Fri all also have highs of 17 C, with plenty of sunny spells.

Tuesday to Thursday will mainly be dry with sunny spells and light winds, although patchy mist and fog is possible in the mornings and nights will remain chilly.

