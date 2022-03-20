Yorkshire weather forecast: Region to be bathed in glorious sunshine as mercury rises this week

Prepare for sunshine, dry weather, and clear skies for the next week as the mercury climbs to highs of 17 C.

Sunday (March 20) marks the first day of spring, and it will be dry with plenty of sunshine, according to The Met Office - although the maximum temperature will be a relatively cool 9 C.

Monday will be a fine and bright day with highs of 12 C.

Sun seekers should look forward to Tuesday when, according to weather.com, the temperature will hit 17 C in some parts of Yorkshire - although it will remain cooler on the coast.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Fri all also have highs of 17 C, with plenty of sunny spells.