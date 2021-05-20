Yorkshire weather forecast: Still no sign of summer as heavy rain and strong winds set to batter region

Rain at Roundhay Park, Leeds.

People hoping to see the transition to warmer weather as we approach the end of May will be disappointed to learn that the spring showers will be here for at least a little longer.

Despite a promising start to Thursday, as much of Yorkshire woke up to sunshine, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse around midday.

The sky will turn cloudy as a band of rain pushes in from the west, according to the Met Office. The rain is predicted to be particularly heavy in West Yorkshire, and accompanied by strong winds.

Widespread rain will continue to batter Yorkshire overnight, although it will lighten in time for Friday, when there is the possibility of a few drier, brighter spells - particularly along the coast.