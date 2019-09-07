Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunny spells for most but cloud and light rain in some areas

Have your say

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to a mixed bag on Saturday 7 September, with sunshine, cloud and light rain

Saturday will be “A mostly dry day with sunny spells, although cloud may be thick enough to give to odd light shower near the coast, and inland during the afternoon,” according to the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Sunday will be dry and bright after a chilly start. although cloudier later. Rain on Monday, which will be locally heavy at first, but becoming lighter and more patchy.

Tuesday will brighten up after some early rain.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 10 September to Thursday 19 September said: “Although a few showers may affect the far southeast during Tuesday, most areas will stay dry with some sunshine for a time.

“Outbreaks of rain will move into northwestern areas through the afternoon and it will become windy, with a chance of coastal gales later.

“The remainder of the week is likely to stay rather changeable.”