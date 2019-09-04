Yorkshire weather forecast: Sunny start but this is when heavy and thundery showers set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to a mixed bag on Wednesday 4 September, with sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like today in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said today will see “A mostly sunny start, before showers develop, some heavy and possibly thundery for the afternoon.

“Turning drier by evening. Windy with gales affecting hills and also some coastal areas.” Maximum temperature of 18C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Wednesday will see coastal gales overnight, with Thursday set to be drier and brighter with winds decreasing.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 7 September to Monday 16 September said: “The weekend will be unsettled and probably windy at first, with showers or longer spells of rain.

“Then drier, brighter and quieter conditions will probably arrive in the west and northwest of the UK, before slowly extend to other areas over the course of the weekend.

“It will most likely be rather cool with some chilly nights under clear skies. Into next week, confidence quickly becomes low.”