It's been a very dry summer so far, with temperatures topping 20 degrees most days since the scorching heatwave of last month.
But it's set to get a bit hotter once again this week in Yorkshire, with a high of 28 degrees in Leeds towards the end of the week. Some areas of the country will once again see temperatures above 30 degrees.
York is set to also hit 28 degrees towards the end of the week and into next weekend, as is Sheffield. It's set to be slightly cooler on the coast, with Scarborough seeing a high of 23 degrees on Wednesday.
Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more. Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July.
“As the high pressure builds there is very little meaningful rain in the forecast, especially in those areas in the south of England, which experienced very dry conditions last month. Elsewhere in the UK, such as in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, rain-bearing weather fronts will make limited headway against the high pressure, bringing some rain to north-western parts of the UK.”