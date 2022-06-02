But that good news does come with a caveat, as there will be some showers around too.
However, the temperature is set to top 20 degrees according to the forecast by The Met Office.
It said today (June 2) is set to be a "warm, sunny day" but warns showers are possible later.
It added: "A dry and bright morning after a chilly start, with long periods of sunshine across the region. Sunshine turning a little hazier at times into the afternoon, with some isolated showers bubbling up. Feeling pleasantly warm in light winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C."
Overnight there will be some showers, which will fade as the day goes on, and the temperature will drop down to five degrees.
But Friday will be "a generally fine and dry day, with warm sunny spells and light winds, although some low cloud may affect coastal areas".
The temperature should hit 19 degrees on Friday.
And The Met Office's outlook for the rest of the weekend said: "Dry and warm but breezy on Saturday, with long spells of sunshine. Sunny and warm at first Sunday, showery later. Hazy sunshine and showers on Monday."