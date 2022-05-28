Yorkshire will wake up on Saturday (May 28) to a fine start, with most of the region remaining dry, according to The Met Office.

Warm sunny spells are likely throughout the day - particularly inland - although cloud will build throughout the day and the odd afternoon shower is possible.

Saturday will see highs of 18C, before a clear, chilly night that will likely be breezy.

A walker enjoys warm weather in Roundhay Park, Leeds, earlier this year

Sunday is unfortunately not looking quite so fine, weather-wise - with a maximum temperature of just 14 C.

It will be cooler, cloudier, and breezier on Sunday, with an increased chance of showers - especially around the coast.

That said, some parts of the region are expected to stay dry, with occasional sunny spells likely.

As we approach the bank holiday weekend, next week is expected to start off rather cloudy, with frequent - and possibly heavy - showers.

There's a small chance of thunder and hail on Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures will feel cool, with light winds.