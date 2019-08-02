Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like during this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun, cloud andrain

The Met Office explains that this morning Yorkshire will see “A cloudy start, especially towards the east coast with some isolated showers, any clearer spells further west.

“Sunny spells developing widely through the morning but with well-scattered showers, some perhaps becoming heavy in the west by the afternoon.” Maximum temperature 23C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see “Showers soon dying out leaving a dry evening. Cloud developing overnight, with some hill fog possible over the hills by dawn. Minimum temperature 13C,” adds the Met Office.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Tomorrow will see early fog lifting and cloud breaking, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

“Isolated showers possible through the afternoon, especially over the Pennines where they could turn locally heavy,” said the Met Office. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 6 August to Thursday 15 August said: “Bands of rain and showers across western and northern areas are likely to move northeastwards during Tuesday, heavy in places and with the risk of thunder.

“The southeast is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, and it will be warm here.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to drift east across the UK maintaining showery conditions.”