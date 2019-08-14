Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire

Have your say

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be dull on Wednesday 14 August, with rain and overcast conditions throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Outbreaks of rain spreading east this morning with some heavy bursts mixed in.”

“Through the afternoon the rain becomes much lighter and intermittent, but largely cloudy conditions probably persisting into the evening.” Maximum temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will be generally rather cloudy, with some further showers likely.

However, in the east some drier, clearer periods will develop later. Winds will be light at first, but an increasing breeze later. Minimum temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Rather cloudy at times throughout the morning with scattered showers, but turning drier with sunny spells developing through the afternoon and evening. There will be a brisk breeze. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 18 August to Tuesday 27 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“Sunshine and showers will be likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of thunderstorms and coastal gales. Into next week, there will be brighter and showery interludes across the UK.

“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west at first.”