Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when temperatures are set to rise in Yorkshire

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 21 August, with sunny spells, cloud and rain.

However, temperatures are set to rise in Yorkshire over the next few days.

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 21 August, with sunny spells, cloud and rain

What will the weather be like this morning and afternoon in Yorkshire?

Today will see any early showers soon dying away, with an otherwise a bright start with some sunshine.

However, further showers are likely by afternoon. Cloud then thickening more generally from the west by evening. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see outbreaks of more general rain spreading from the west overnight, but this becoming lighter and more patchy by Thursday morning.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

The Met Office said: “Any early rain soon dying out, with some bright or sunny spells developing. However, a little rain may return to the Pennines in the afternoon. Becoming windy across the hills.” Maximum temperature of 22C.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week progresses. The Met Office said: “Generally dry and settled with some sunny spells. Increasingly warm into the weekend, although an onshore breeze will keep coastal areas cooler on Saturday and Sunday.”

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 25 August to Tuesday 3 September said: “Sunday is expected to be dry, bright and warm across most of the UK.

“Temperatures will be well above average across the southeast, but remain closer to normal in the northwest. The odd shower is possible but most people won't see one.

“On Monday (the Bank Holiday except in Scotland), warm dry weather is expected again in the south and east, but it may be wetter and windier in the far northwest.

“In the following days, dry warm weather may well continue in the south and east, though there is a risk of some thundery showers moving up from the near continent.”