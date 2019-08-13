Yorkshire weather forecast: Thundery, scattered showers and sunshine

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 13 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning and evening in Yorkshire?

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be a mixed bag on Tuesday 13 August, with sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and showers across the region. The Met Office said: “Some of the showers may be heavy and thundery, but they will be well-scattered and some places may end up with a dry day.” There will also be light westerly winds. Maximum temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Yorkshire?

Tonight will see any lingering showers quickly die away this evening, leaving behind a dry night. Clear spells at first, before cloud increases later in the night. There will be light winds and will be become chilly. Minimum temperature of 5 C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Yorkshire?

Wednesday will be dry at first before outbreaks of rain develop from late morning onwards, perhaps with some heavy bursts at times. There will be further spells of rain during the night. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Yorkshire?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 17 August to Monday 26 August said: “The unsettled theme looks set to continue through this weekend, with low pressure systems affecting the UK.

“This is likely to bring spells of rain, which could be heavy at times. These will be interspersed by brighter and showery interludes across the UK.”

“It will be windy too, with gales at times, especially in the north and west.”