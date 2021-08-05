The warning is in place from 4am on Friday (Aug 6) to midnight on Saturday (Aug 7).

The Met Office said there will be heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, which could cause travel disruption in places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning cover most of the north of England, with Sheffield being the southern edge of where the warning in place.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire

The Met Office's warning system advises residents on what to expect during adverse weather. A yellow warning comes with the following advice:

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures