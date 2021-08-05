Yorkshire weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms this weekend

The wet weather is set to continue into the weekend as The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire and the Humber.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 2:36 pm

The warning is in place from 4am on Friday (Aug 6) to midnight on Saturday (Aug 7).

The Met Office said there will be heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, which could cause travel disruption in places.

The warning cover most of the north of England, with Sheffield being the southern edge of where the warning in place.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire

The Met Office's warning system advises residents on what to expect during adverse weather. A yellow warning comes with the following advice:

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

