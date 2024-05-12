The Met Office has updated a weather warning for thunderstorms to include parts of Yorkshire on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning covers 12pm to 10pm on Sunday May 12 in parts of West Yorkshire including Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel, the Met Office said.

Isolated property flooding is possible.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.