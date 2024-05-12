Yorkshire weather: Thunderstorm warning for parts of Yorkshire on Sunday with 'flooding possible'

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 12th May 2024, 09:22 BST
The Met Office has updated a weather warning for thunderstorms to include parts of Yorkshire on Sunday.

The yellow weather warning covers 12pm to 10pm on Sunday May 12 in parts of West Yorkshire including Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel, the Met Office said.

Isolated property flooding is possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wet weather in Leeds.Picture Jonathan GawthorpeWet weather in Leeds.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
Wet weather in Leeds.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

More than 10,000 people already get the Yorkshire Post newsletter - join them here

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

More to follow.

Related topics:West YorkshireMet OfficeBradfordWakefieldYorkshire PostLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.