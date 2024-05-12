Yorkshire weather: Thunderstorm warning for parts of Yorkshire on Sunday with 'flooding possible'
The yellow weather warning covers 12pm to 10pm on Sunday May 12 in parts of West Yorkshire including Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel, the Met Office said.
Isolated property flooding is possible.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the Met Office said.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.