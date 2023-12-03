The weather service also issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

In its warning, the Met Office said: “Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.”

There was also a separate yellow weather warning for snow and ice in eastern Scotland from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

A farmer with her cattle in the snow in the North York Moors National Park, as scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England. Picture date: Saturday December 2, 2023. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In its warning, the Met Office said “occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.

“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”

There was another yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday covering much of the Midlands, Yorkshire, the north east and north west of England, and north and central Wales.

Here is the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Sunday evening:

Early sleet and snow clearing. Risk of ice. Rather cold.

Sunday daytime:

Early sleet and snow gradually clearing east during the morning, with icy stretches an additional hazard. Becoming drier for most, although it will remain rather cloudy and murky in the afternoon. Feeling rather cold, with light winds. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight:

Largely dry with some clear spells overnight, leading to another widespread frost. Risk of icy stretches. Cloud increasing to bring outbreaks of rain and hill snow in south by dawn. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Monday: