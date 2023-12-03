Yorkshire weather: Will it snow on Sunday night? Met Office latest as warning issued to drivers
The weather service also issued a yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
In its warning, the Met Office said: “Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.”
There was also a separate yellow weather warning for snow and ice in eastern Scotland from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.
In its warning, the Met Office said “occasional wintry showers will affect eastern Scotland this evening and through Monday morning, the showers falling onto frozen surfaces giving the risk of ice.
“A cm or two of snow is possible at low levels inland with 5-10cm over the hills, but showers at low levels expected to turn increasingly to rain overnight.”
There was another yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday covering much of the Midlands, Yorkshire, the north east and north west of England, and north and central Wales.
Here is the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Sunday evening:
Early sleet and snow clearing. Risk of ice. Rather cold.
Sunday daytime:
Early sleet and snow gradually clearing east during the morning, with icy stretches an additional hazard. Becoming drier for most, although it will remain rather cloudy and murky in the afternoon. Feeling rather cold, with light winds. Maximum temperature 2 °C.
Tonight:
Largely dry with some clear spells overnight, leading to another widespread frost. Risk of icy stretches. Cloud increasing to bring outbreaks of rain and hill snow in south by dawn. Minimum temperature -3 °C.
Monday:
A rather cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow, mainly over the southern Pennines, spreading north during the day. Windy and feeling rather cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.