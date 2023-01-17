Snow and ice have hit parts of the country as the UK experienced its coldest night of the year so far – with Yorkshire experiencing the lowest temperature of them all.

Temperatures plunged as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, overnight as the cold snap continued, while across the country parts of the South West, including Cornwall, woke to heavy snowfall.

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with "blustery" and "often wintry" showers expected across northern and western coasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said it expects milder air to start moving in from Friday afternoon.

Walkers are pictured in wintery conditions at March Haigh Reservoir at Marsden Moor, West Yorkshire. Picture by Simon Hulme 16th January 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesman Oli Claydon said: "That will slowly spread across the rest of the UK. South East England will hold onto colder temperatures for longer."