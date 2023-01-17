Temperatures plunged as low as -9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, overnight as the cold snap continued, while across the country parts of the South West, including Cornwall, woke to heavy snowfall.
Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with "blustery" and "often wintry" showers expected across northern and western coasts.
The Met Office said it expects milder air to start moving in from Friday afternoon.
Spokesman Oli Claydon said: "That will slowly spread across the rest of the UK. South East England will hold onto colder temperatures for longer."
The Met Office recorded the coldest night of last year on the night of December 12-13 when temperatures plunged to -15.7C in Braemer, Aberdeenshire, during a cold snap.