Yorkshire weekend weather forecast: Sunny spells give way to a stormy Father's Day

Yorkshire is set to wake up to cloud on Saturday, but as the day progresses we can expect sunny spells allowing for an early Father’s Day trip out - and the Met Office reports a maximum temperature of 21 C for the day.
Days out to Yorkshire seaside destinations may be possible as brisk winds are reported to ease at coastal areas.
However, much of Yorkshire is in for a stormy Father’s Day.
Occasional heavy thundery rain forecast for Sunday, and the region is likely to feel colder as temperatures are predicted to drop.
The Met Office predicts a mixed forecast for Monday, with heavy showers and some sunny intervals possible. It’s recommended to prepare for either if you are heading out