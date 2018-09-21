Wentworth Castle Garden’s, Barnsley’s Grade 1-listed attraction could re-open after lease deal with National Trust

the only Grade 1-listed park and garden in South Yorkshire could be open again to the public next year following an agreement spearheaded by the National Trust.

Wentworth Castle Gardens in Barnsley closed last year but following discussions with Barnsley Council and Northern College, and subject to a legal agreement, the National Trust plans to enter into a 25-year lease that will see it manage the historic site.

The deal, which will secure the future of the former home of Thomas Wentworth who started creating his vision from the early 1700s, will involve the local community with a programme of events, activities, volunteering and employment.

Joanna Royle, assistant director for the National Trust in the north, says “Wentworth Castle Gardens is such an important and beautiful place, and a vital green space for local communities. We’re looking forward to building on the work of Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Heritage Trust, whilst sharing the rich heritage and stories of the gardens and its creators. But above all, we want to ensure everyone visiting next year will be made very welcome and once again be able to enjoy this as a place to explore, walk, relax, play and spend time together outdoors.”

The estate opened to the public in May 2007 after the Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Heritage Trust took over but last year closed due to lack of funds.