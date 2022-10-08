West Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to find four missing Bradford children
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find four children who are missing from West Yorkshire.
The four children, of Bradford, were last seen at about 9.30pm on Friday (October 7).
They are all eastern European and are believed to be together, West Yorkshire Police said.
Anastasia Horvathova, 11, is described as having dark brown hair and of a medium build.
She was last seen wearing black Nike trousers, a shirt, black puma jacket and black air force shoes.
Etella Keselova, 11, is described as of a medium build with black hair.
She was last seen wearing black and white clothing.
Alexander Kesel, nine, is described as small and with dark hair – and he was last seen wearing all black.
Tibor Lacko, 13, is described as small and of a chubby build, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing all black with red on his jacket.
Police are very concerned for their welfare and have launched an urgent appeal to find them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or using the LiveChat, quoting log number 1586 of October 7.