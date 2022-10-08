The four children, of Bradford, were last seen at about 9.30pm on Friday (October 7).

They are all eastern European and are believed to be together, West Yorkshire Police said.

Anastasia Horvathova, 11, is described as having dark brown hair and of a medium build.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find the four missing children (Photo: WYP)

She was last seen wearing black Nike trousers, a shirt, black puma jacket and black air force shoes.

Etella Keselova, 11, is described as of a medium build with black hair.

She was last seen wearing black and white clothing.

Alexander Kesel, nine, is described as small and with dark hair – and he was last seen wearing all black.

Tibor Lacko, 13, is described as small and of a chubby build, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing all black with red on his jacket.

Police are very concerned for their welfare and have launched an urgent appeal to find them.

