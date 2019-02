Have your say

Police have apprehended a 14-year-girl who stole a Mercedes in Bradford.

Officers pulled the car over when they spotted it being driven 'suspiciously' on Saturday.

They discovered the driver was a teenage girl who has taken the vehicle and had no licence or insurance.

The car has been returned to its owner and the driver has been reported to court for the offences.