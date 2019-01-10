Westfield Health signs deal with US giant EXOS

Sheffield-based health company Westfield Health has announced a partnership with US-based workplace wellbing firm EXOS.

The deal with the Arizona-headquartered firm will see the two organisations co-develop and drive solutions into the corporate and consumer markets and has been a year in the making.

Last year Westfield Health acquired Working Health, a major provider of workplace wellbeing coaching and has strategic partnership with the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, which facilitates the academic evaluation and validation of Westfield Health’s health and wellbeing programmes.

Management said the EXOS partnership is yet another development that seeks to accelerate Westfield Health’s strategy to be the UK’s go-to provider for health and wellbeing and said the partnership is the first of its kind in the UK health and wellbeing industry.

Westfield Health CEO, David Capper, said: “This announcement follows almost 12 months of discussions but the synergy between us in terms of our core purpose and proposition has been clear from the start. Together, we’re dedicated to delivering evidence-based health and wellbeing solutions that support people, communities, and workplaces to be healthier.

“This partnership sets us apart from other health and wellbeing providers, not only is it the first of its kind in the UK, we’ll also be embedding the EXOS methodology into our core health and wellbeing proposition.

“We know that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t an effective way of improving people’s quality of life, so by augmenting our leading coaching capability with EXOS’ digital platform, we’re able to deliver a tailored experience that empowers behaviour change at scale.

“In the same week where we have seen the NHS commit to saving 500,000 more lives, it’s clear that the impact of people’s wellbeing has a correlation to productivity in the workplace. With the NHS at breaking point, and the UK government again communicating how businesses and individuals need to take more ownership of their health and wellbeing, this partnership, together with our wide range of products and services, supports this demand.

“We finalised our strategic partnership in Phoenix, Arizona, and had the opportunity to see up close how the EXOS methodology comes to life.”

Senior Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at EXOS, Anthony Slater, said: “Our partnership was born out of a shared responsibility and determination to help people improve their quality of life. We are excited by the potential our partnership offers, to help us achieve our goal of empowering people across the globe to be the best they can be.

“In Westfield Health we have found a partner who truly wants to make a healthy difference to the lives of their customers, so the potential to co-develop new solutions is exciting for us all”.