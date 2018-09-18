Wetherspoons pub in Yorkshire closes for deep clean after staff fall ill

A Wetherspoons pub in Yorkshire has closed temporarily after staff fell sick with a mysterious illness.

The Winter Gardens branch on Parliament Street in Harrogate will remain closed until Friday while a deep clean takes place.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said:

“Management took the decision to close the pub after a number of staff reported ill. The pub will be closed until Friday morning. In the interim a professional clean will take place at the pub. We apologise to customers for this, but believe it is the right action to take.”

The historic building was once part of the town's Royal Baths spa complex. The Winter Gardens area was an indoor palm court where orchestras would play in the 1920s.