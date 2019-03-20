Why BMW driver who ploughed into 15-year-old girl at Yorkshire bus stop will not be charged over fatal crash

The driver of a car which careered off a road and killed a 15-year-old schoolgirl will NOT be charged, the CPS has confirmed.

Katelyn Dawson was one of three people hit by the grey BMW on January 10 last year while standing at a bus stop which was completely demolished in the smash.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance after suffering multiple injuries but sadly died later that day.

Katelyn had been standing at a bus stop with several members of the public when the BMW left the carriageway and ploughed into them.

Two others - a 17-year-old girl and 47-year-old Christine Crawshaw - suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 51-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

A police investigation was launched and a file of evidence was handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service nine months later.

Now 14 months after the tragedy, the CPS has finally concluded that no charges will be brought against the driver.

Elizabeth Jenkins, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, CPS Yorkshire and Humberside said: “Firstly, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Mr and Mrs Dawson over the tragic death of their daughter Katelyn as well as to the other victims who were seriously injured in the incident.

“Following a thorough police investigation, we have carried out a full and detailed review of all the evidence in this case in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, which has included obtaining relevant medical records and seeking evidence from medical experts.

“In deciding whether the accused should be prosecuted we had to decide if the evidence was sufficient to show that his driving fell below that of a careful and competent driver.

“Taking into consideration all the material presented to us, including the medical reports, we have decided that there is insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction and that therefore no further action should be taken.

“We do understand that this outcome is not what those personally affected by this incident have hoped for, during what must continue to be a terrible time for them.

“We have explained their right to appeal this decision under our Victims’ Right of Review Scheme and we have also offered to meet them in order to explain our decision in person and to answer any further questions they may have.”