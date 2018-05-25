Why these Leeds pupils wore their pyjamas to school

Big-hearted pupils at a Leeds primary school ditched their uniform for the day in favour of pyjamas to raise more than £200 for the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal.

Children at Bankside Primary School in north Leeds chose the long-running appeal to be the worthy recipient of their latest non-uniform fundraising day, collecting a generous £230.

Pictured (left to right) Hava Khan, 10, Aminah Shabir, 9, and Husna Khan, 10.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Half and Half Appeal raises equal amounts of money for two of Leeds’ hospices - St Gemma’s in Moortown and Sue Ryder Wheatfields in Headingley.

Both hospices are this year celebrating their 40th anniversaries and the YEP is encouraging as many people as possible to fundraise in tribute to the two much-loved institutions during their special birthday year.

We are calling on the city to help us reach a target of £3m raised since the Appeal began in 1982 - and the current total stands tantalisingly close at £2,982,359.

Kauser Jan, assistant headteacher at Bankside Primary School, said: “We do a range of fundraising at the school and choose different charities each time. We had seen the article about the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal and talked about the hospices and what they do. The school council voted for it unanimously, to have the next non-uniform day for the YEP.

“We have a non-uniform day each half term and this one’s theme was pyjamas.”

She said some children had family members who had been in the hospices and the YEP’s appeal provides the opportunity to help both St Gemma’s and Wheatfields.

“They do phenomenal work which is sometimes doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. They help not just patients but families - which was one of the things that touched the children.”

If you or your business, school or family want to fundraise for the YEP’s Half and Half Appeal, let us know by emailing joanna.wardill@ypn.co.uk.

Alternatively, can you spare £4 for our ‘Four for 40’ campaign, to celebrate the hospices’ 40th anniversaries?

Simply donate £4, or whatever amount you can give, online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/YEPHalfandHalfAppeal.