Will it snow in Leeds on Sunday? This is what the Met Office says

Snow warnings for Leeds have subsided today, as freezing rain and the risk of the white stuff gives way to winter sunshine.

Although snow was predicted by the Met Office for Saturday, apart from a few blasts of freezing rain, and a lot of ice, Leeds escaped relatively unscathed.

Snow is not likely today - as warmer sunshine moves across Leeds

The good news is that some sunshine is set to hit Leeds on Sunday to warm us all up a bit. Well, 6 degrees, which isn't that warm.

Here's the full forecast for Leeds on Sunday and Monday:

Today:

A chilly start, then sunny, breezy and mainly dry during the morning, though cloudier with patchy light rain or snow over the Pennines. Winds easing during the afternoon, but becoming increasingly cloudy, with rain arriving over the Pennines by evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy with rain spreading to all areas during the evening, then gradually becoming dry and cold overnight with clear spells developing, and areas of mist forming later in the night. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Monday:

A dry, bright and chilly start, with mist soon clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, though turning cloudier and breezier through the afternoon, with rain arriving later. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain, but milder than recent days. Wednesday brighter, cooler and less windy, with occasional showers. Thursday bright with further showers and light winds.