Will the new BT Anytime Calls Bundle cost you more?

BT customers should check their email to see whether the telecommunications company have added a new bundle worth up to £9 per month onto their bill.

BT is adding its My Anytime Calls bundle for customers who they have calculated will save money with the new bundle.

The company claims no customer will pay more with the new bundle.

What does the new bundle mean?

If you have been emailed by BT about the new addition, you will have to actively opt-out for the change to not apply to you.

This means if you have weekend and evening calls only in your contract, and make calls consistently during the daytime, you will have the new bundle added.

However, it may be worth your while to stick with the additional bundle if you make a lot of chargeable calls.

BT said the change to bills will not increase the amount customers pay, with the additional bundle designed to reduce or equal the current bill amount.

The company is also offering the bundle at a discount for some customers so they do not pay more than before the change.

What should you do?

If you are paying for calls outside of your normal contract, the move is likely to save you money in the long run.

BT have not confirmed, however, how long the discounted offers on the bundle will last, according to MoneySavingExpert.

If you do not want to have the bundle included in your deal, a phone call to BT on 0800 030 4525 or following the link in the email detailing the change will allow you to opt-out.

You will also be able to try the bundle out, with it operating on a monthly rolling contract, which means you can leave at any point for free.

More information can be found on the MoneySavingExpert website.

What do BT say?

A spokesperson for BT said, “We believe customers should get great value and a service that fits their needs, and we provide a wide range of plans and bundles that provide value and flexibility.

"We’ve just launched our new My Anytime Calls bundle, giving customers unlimited calls to landlines and a generous allowance to BT mobiles, and we’re writing to customers who can save money with this plan to let them know we’ll be adding this option to their account.

"We’re adding this only where customers will pay less with this new bundle than they’ve paid on average without it, and it is very easy for customers to opt out or remove the bundle at any time with one click in our email or a quick phone call.”