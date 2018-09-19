Witnesses sought after man suffers serious injuries in collision with a car at Steeton

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in West Yorkshire today.

The 51 year-old was injured following the incident at Station Road in Steeton near Bradford which involved a blue Suzuki Vitara car which was travelling in the direction of the Steeton/Silsden roundabout.

West Yorkshire Police say that they were called at around 8.20am today (Wednesday) and are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in contact with police.

A spokesperson added that the driver of the car stayed at the scene.