Woman, 68, dead after being struck by lorry in Brighouse

A PENSIONER has died after being struck by a lorry in Brighouse.

Police were called to Granny Hall Lane at Brighouse just before 12pm on Tuesday (June 19) following reports a woman pedestrian had been in collision with a white DAF lorry.

The 68-year-old woman suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where she later died.

Road closures were in place at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and police are continuing enquiries.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101, quoting police log 0728 of 19 June.