Woman appears in court charged with manslaughter of baby in Huddersfield

A woman has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a 10-month-old baby girl

Skyla Giller was found unresponsive at an address in Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, on August 24, 2017.

Sarah Higgins, 41, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court on Friday morning

Skyla was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later on August 26.

West Yorkshire Police revealed they had charged Sarah Higgins, 41, from Castleford, with the manslaughter of baby Skyla last Monday.

Ms Higgins appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court in Huddersfield on Friday morning.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address.

The case was transferred to Leeds Crown Court.

Ms Higgins will appear there on May 10.

She was granted conditional bail.