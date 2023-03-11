News you can trust since 1754
Woman dies in Withernsea house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, Humberside police have confirmed.

By Mason Boycott-Owen
1 hour ago

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Bannister Street in the town at around 1.45am on Saturday morning.

Despite the best efforts of fire crews who attended the call, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Reports said that a further two properties were damaged during the fire.

On Saturday afternoon officers said that work was still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Humberside Police said in a statement: “Emergency services worked to extinguish the fire and get the occupants out of the building. Sadly, despite their efforts, a woman was pronounced deceased within the address.

“There will be a scene guard in place today as emergency services continue to work together to establish the cause of the fire.”

Officers are urging anyone who can help with their investigation to call 101 and quote “log 31 11 March 2023”.

