Woman found dead after ‘gas explosion’ rips through flat

A woman has died after a suspected gas explosion at a flat, setting the building on fire.

The victim was found inside a flat in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, as firefighters searched the property on Sunday morning.

A baby was among three people who had to be rescued from the first floor of the two-storey building as emergency services, including 70 firefighters, responded to the incident.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “The first floor partially collapsed due to the force of the explosion. Sadly, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Firefighters using an aerial ladder platform and breathing apparatus rescued a man, woman, and a baby from the first floor.

“The woman and baby were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.”

Local resident Rahman Alanezi told the Press Association: “Everyone was screaming that there was a baby inside and they took him out.”

He added that an “old lady” was missing after the blast.

Around 40 people were evacuated from nearby properties as a precaution as crews tackled the blaze for several hours.

The LFB said the fire had been brought under control by about 3.30am.

The woman’s body was found at about 4am as firefighters searched the property, the Metropolitan Police said.

The LFB and the Met are probing the cause of the blast and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.