Woman headbutted by man outside Scarborough Sealife Centre

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred outside the Sealife Centre in Scarborough.

It happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday, March 17.

A male assaulted a female by headbutting her.

The force is now asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for information which may help identify the male offender.

He is described as being a white male, aged between late thirties to late forties. He was wearing a green and cream baseball cap and had grey to fair hair. It is believed he was wearing a tracksuit top, gilet and beige-coloured casual trousers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lauren Green. You can also email lauren.green262@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190048237