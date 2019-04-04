Woman killed and three people including a child injured in tragic crash near Wetherby

A woman in her sixties has died in a serious road crash which left three other people seriously injured.

The collision, which also left one man with potentially life-changing injuries and a child with a broken leg, occurred on the A618 near the Bridge Hotel at Walshford, near Wetherby, at around 10pm last night (Wednesday).

The A618 near Walshford, Wetherby

North Yorkshire Police say a red Vauxhall Astra collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo just after the flyover bridge.

The 68-year-old woman was travelling as a passenger in the backseat of the Polo when the crash happened. A woman, man and child were also in the car at the time. Sadly, the woman died at the scene.

The child, who was also sat on the back seats, was taken to hospital and treated for a broken leg while the woman, who is in her thirties and was driving the car, was seriously injured. The male passenger was also seriously hurt.

The man who was driving the Astra was also seriously injured and police say he is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

Officers closed the road to allow emergency services to attend to the crash, with the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit also called carry out a thorough investigation of the scene.

Police say they are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who picked up the vehicles on dashcam shortly before it happened.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was travelling along this stretch of road immediately prior to 10pm, anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or anyone who saw either car in the moments prior to the collision. Also, anyone who may of captured dash cam footage is urged to get in touch."

Please contact 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to either Temporary Detective Sergeant 1658 Kirsten Aldridge or Traffic Constable 1068 Adam Elliott.

Alternatively you can email Kirsten.Aldridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Adam.Elliott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference 12190060095.