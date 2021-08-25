Woman rescued near Goathland after falling at base of waterfall

The mountain rescue team assisting the ambulance crew. (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

On August 24 at 11.55am the team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a 69 year old woman who had fallen down a bank close to the base of Thomason Foss waterfall sustaining head and lower leg injuries.

Upon arrival the team found a relative had dressed a wound to the injured woman's leg and was caring for the patient.

After clinical assessment by the team and a crew member from Yorkshire Ambulance Service they splinted the woman's leg and transferred her to a team stretcher before carrying over the stream and hauling up steep ground to the road using a rope system.

At this point the ambulance crew took over and transported her to definitive medical care.