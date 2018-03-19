Woman's sentimental photos snatched in Hull robbery

Photographs which have "great sentimental value" were snatched from a woman during a robbery in Hull.

Police today said the offence took place Holderness Road on Saturday and a man has been charged.

But officers want to reunite the victim with the photographs of her family which were inside her purse.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Some of the stolen property was found between Newbridge Road and Sherburn Street, following a search of the area.

"However, a black Prada handbag containing a brown purse with some photographs of the victim’s family have not been found.

"The photographs depict the victim's family and have great sentimental value to her, we would really like to find them. If you have found the bag, purse or photos please call us on 101 quoting reference 16/33394/18."